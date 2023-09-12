The Ultimate Guide to an Unforgettable Weekend in Paris with Max Aniort from Le Collectionist

Receive free updates on Things to do in Paris

Sign up for our newsletter to receive the latest updates on things to do in Paris. We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email every morning to keep you informed.

Travel Guide: The Ultimate Weekend in Paris

Experience the best of Paris during the weekends. As a resident of this beautiful city for the past 20 years, I have discovered some hidden gems that make my weekends special. Located in the ninth arrondissement, where I live with my husband and daughter, these slow days are centered around indulging in delicious food, taking leisurely strolls with loved ones, and recharging for the week ahead.

Start your Saturday morning with an early walk with your loved ones. Allow yourself to be drawn to the warm, buttery air that wafts from Mamiche, our local boulangerie. It has become a weekend ritual for my daughter and me to pick up our favorite classic brioche perdue. The scent alone will entice you to indulge.

While savoring your warm brioche, make your way to Debeaulieu, an upscale florist nearby. Here, you’ll find some of the most stylish flower arrangements in Paris that will add color and beauty to your home. In addition to gorgeous bouquets, Debeaulieu also offers a selection of designer housewares, making it the perfect place to find a special gift for a friend. The variety of flowers and intricate arrangements are unmatched in the city.

When your hands are full, it’s time to satisfy your hunger with a delicious lunch at Le Bon Georges. This classic Parisian bistro offers top-quality beef dishes, especially their famous steak frites. The prix-fixe lunch menu is reasonably priced, making it a must-visit. Enjoy the cozy atmosphere, with tables along the pavement outside and an excellent wine list.

After a satisfying meal, it’s time to run errands along Rue des Martyrs, a historic ninth-arrondissement street filled with gourmet shops, cafes, and produce stalls. Visit Sébastien Gaudard for the best chocolate tart in town, Babka Zana for their famous cinnamon babka rolls, Rap Épicerie for Italian products, and Rose Bakery for savory treats. These culinary experiences will enhance your weekday lunches and provide a taste of Parisian delights.

Take a moment to relax and unwind in the garden of the Musée de la Vie Romantique, a hidden treasure in Paris. Embrace the tranquility of this former home of Dutch-born artist Ary Scheffer, where famous artists, writers, and composers used to gather for evening salons. Afterward, treat yourself to a cup of hot chocolate at Soho House, conveniently located near the museum.

Dinners are sacred in Paris, and Il Cuoco Galante, our local Italian restaurant, is a favorite choice. Indulge in their fresh pasta and ravioli while enjoying the warm and family-friendly ambiance. To end the night, head to Divine for their excellent cocktails and a nostalgic 1990s playlist. Don’t miss the pisco sour, the perfect way to cap off a Saturday night.

Sunday mornings are all about fun and laughter. Take your children to the merry-go-round at the top of Rue des Martyrs before heading to KB Roasters for a delicious coffee and scone topped with cream and homemade jam.

For Sunday lunch, choose between our two favorite Japanese restaurants in the neighborhood. Shinjuku Pigalle offers a fun and vibrant atmosphere, while Abri Soba provides a warm and cozy dining experience. Afternoons can be spent watching a film at Le Louxor during cooler months or playing a game of pétanque on the canal during the sunny days of spring and summer.

Share your perfect weekend in Paris in the comments below and follow FT Globetrotter on Instagram at @FTGlobetrotterCities for more insider guides to the world’s greatest cities. Discover the best spots to eat, drink, exercise, indulge in art and culture, and much more in cities like Paris, Tokyo, New York, London, Rome, Frankfurt, Singapore, Hong Kong, Miami, Toronto, Madrid, Melbourne, Copenhagen, and Zurich.

Reference