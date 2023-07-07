The Reasons for Japan’s Delay in Advancing Generative AI and Developing LLMs

Japan, known for its innovative technology, is currently falling behind in the race to develop generative artificial intelligence algorithms. Generative AI has become a hot topic in the tech industry, with the potential to significantly boost global GDP. However, Japan is trailing behind the US, China, and Europe in terms of large language model (LLM) development, which is crucial for generative AI.

According to Noriyuki Kojima, co-founder of Japanese LLM startup Kotoba Technology, Japan’s lagging position is primarily due to its comparative shortcomings in deep learning and software development. Deep learning requires a robust community of software engineers, which Japan is lacking. The nation also faces challenges in terms of hardware, as it does not possess its own world-class machine with the capabilities required for LLM training.

However, Japan has potential avenues for improvement. The government-controlled supercomputer Fugaku holds the key to Japan’s pursuit of LLMs. The Tokyo Institute of Technology and Tohoku University are collaborating with Fugaku’s developers to develop LLMs based on Japanese data. Additionally, Japanese companies like SoftBank and NTT are joining the efforts to boost Japan’s standing in generative AI.

While Japan has yet to catch up in generative AI, it is making progress through these private sector initiatives. Establishing a robust infrastructure is crucial, and technical challenges can be mitigated by utilizing open-sourced software and data from previous pioneers.

Companies venturing into generative AI should be prepared for competition and anticipate a longer timeframe for development. It requires significant capital investment and a skilled workforce in natural language processing and high-performance computing.

Japan also has a positive stance on AI adoption in other sectors. Over 60% of companies in Japan are open to using generative AI, and Hitachi has established a generative AI center to ensure safe and effective use of the technology.

As Japan becomes more open to generative AI, the government should provide clear guidance and regulation to address cybersecurity and privacy concerns. Without proper guidelines, practices in using generative AI may become fragmented.

In summary, while Japan is currently lagging behind in generative AI development, it has the potential to catch up through collaborations, private sector initiatives, and supportive government policies. With the right infrastructure and regulations, Japan can make significant progress in this field.

