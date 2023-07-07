Professor emphasizes the significance of Yellen’s trip to China for U.S.-China relations





U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s visit to China is pivotal for maintaining ongoing communication between the two countries, according to Eswar Prasad, an economics professor at Cornell University. “What is crucial about Janet Yellen’s visit is that it facilitates discussions at both technical and high-level policy levels,” stated Prasad in an interview with CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia” on Friday. In recent years, tensions between the U.S. and China have escalated due to the trade war that began in 2018 during the Trump administration. Geopolitical tensions persist today, with accusations regarding China’s alleged spy activity in U.S. airspace and the ongoing battle for technological superiority. Yellen arrived in Beijing on Thursday for a four-day trip. Her itinerary includes a meeting with Premier Li Qiang on Friday afternoon, following earlier meetings with former Vice Premier Liu He and former central bank governor Yi Gang, as stated by the Treasury Department. This visit follows Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s recent trip to Beijing, marking the first high-level meeting between the two countries after months of strained relations.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing on July 6, 2023. Mark Schiefelbein | Afp | Getty Images

“The key is to focus on damage control,” remarked Prasad during his CNBC interview. He added that Chinese officials can handle anti-China rhetoric as long as it does not lead to hostile actions that could impede China’s economic development. “Chinese officials closely follow the U.S. election cycle and they recognize the potential for increased anti-China rhetoric in Washington with November 2024 on the horizon,” he said. “The hope is that they can prevent any further actions perceived as hostile towards China.”





The Biden administration has adopted a less confrontational stance towards China this year, according to Andy Rothman, an investment strategist at Matthews Asia. He believes there is potential for improved cooperation, engagement, and trust moving forward. “U.S.-China relations are unlikely to improve, but the risk of a crisis that spirals out of control has decreased significantly in the past few months,” Rothman commented during a CNBC interview on Friday.

Impact on China’s Economy