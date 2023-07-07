The Democratic Party is Dealing with a ‘Biden Gap’

In an analysis of the 2024 presidential race for Politico Magazine , Jonathan Martin discusses what he refers to as the “Biden gap” within the Democratic Party. Martin explains that the higher up a Democrat is in the political hierarchy, the more likely they are to publicly support and defend President Biden. On the other hand, those closer to the grass roots are more inclined to advocate for a different nominee. One example highlighted in the story is Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who, despite being a strong and relatively young candidate, has ruled out running in 2024. This situation has led many Democrats to lament “what could have been,” as the headline of Martin’s piece suggests.

The essay draws a contrast by pointing out that Whitmer was delivering a well-received speech to a centrist audience while Biden had a highly publicized stumble and fall earlier this month. Martin also mentions that numerous state lawmakers in Michigan have publicly expressed their desire for Whitmer to run in 2024. However, the best she is willing to do is keep the possibility open for 2028. A recent poll conducted by Echelon Insights reveals that one-third of likely Democratic voters would support a candidate other than Biden in a Democratic primary, as reported by Newsweek. At the conservative publication Washington Times, Adam Brandon analyzes the situation and predicts that Biden will drop out by the end of October, with California Governor Gavin Newsom taking his place as the frontrunner.

Brandon argues that as a presidential candidate, Newsom would force Republicans to address challenging political discussions that they would typically try to avoid in this election cycle. Newsom’s positions on sensitive topics like abortion, Social Security, and Medicare would compel the Republican candidate to become defensive. Brandon clarifies that his article is not an endorsement of Newsom but rather a warning to Republicans to prepare for a general election race that may be different from their current expectations. (Read more Election 2024 stories.)