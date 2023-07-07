Winklevoss Twins Initiate Lawsuit Against Crypto Investor DCG Following Disagreement on Restructuring

Billionaire twins Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss have filed a lawsuit against crypto company Digital Currency Group (DCG) and its CEO Barry Silbert, accusing them of engaging in fraudulent activities to deceive investors.

The lawsuit, filed in a New York court on Friday, escalates the ongoing dispute between the Winklevoss twins and DCG as they try to navigate the aftermath of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange’s collapse.

Following the downfall of FTX, DCG’s cryptocurrency broker Genesis was forced to declare Chapter 11 bankruptcy, causing investors to lose their funds.

Genesis, a major lender in the crypto market, owed more than $3 billion to creditors, including $766 million to retail customers of the Winklevoss’s Gemini exchange, according to bankruptcy filings.

While mediation attempts have been made through the bankruptcy court, the Winklevoss twins have become increasingly vocal in their criticism of Silbert and his crypto companies.

The crux of Gemini’s allegations against DCG and Silbert revolves around a $1.2 billion promissory note that they claim was misrepresented to creditors in order to conceal DCG and Genesis’ financial situation. The lawsuit describes this as a fraudulent scheme.

Gemini and Genesis had a crypto-lending program called Earn, where retail investors entrusted their funds to Gemini, who would then lend them to Genesis, who in turn lent the tokens to other companies. The bankruptcy of Genesis has affected 340,000 retail investors of Gemini, as well as other investors who had their coins lent to the broker.

With financial support from SoftBank, Singapore’s GIC, and Google’s CapitalG, DCG has evolved into one of the largest venture portfolios in the crypto market. valued at $10 billion in 2021. The group owns companies such as asset manager Grayscale and trade news site CoinDesk.

In response to the lawsuit, DCG stated, “Any claims of wrongdoing by DCG or its employees are baseless, defamatory, and entirely false.” DCG also mentioned that the mediation process is nearing completion and they expect to conclude the Genesis Chapter 11 case soon.

In January, the US Securities and Exchange Commission added to the challenges faced by both companies by suing Gemini and Genesis, alleging that their crypto-lending program was not properly registered as a securities offering.