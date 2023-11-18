The Controversy of Guns: Exploring Both Perspectives

In a heart-wrenching development, Chris Hulliger found a 9mm Glock beneath his wife’s Honda Pilot, belonging to her son, 17-year-old Noah Duran. Troubled due to slipping grades and concerning behavior, Noah’s confrontation with the law seemed inevitable, as Vanessa reported her fear of him buying drugs. Allegedly involved in a nonfatal drive-by shooting, Noah would stand accused of a fatal tragedy using a semi-automatic “blackout rifle” similar to those used by U.S. Army Rangers. The grim ordeal ultimately led to 22-year-old Elijah Mirabal’s death.

A deeply concerned Hulliger retrospectively questions her decisions, lamenting the haunting changes that the pandemic brought in Noah. Shockingly, the juvenile gun violence plague has reached its pinnacle with Albuquerque registering a record 121 homicides, 15% involving minors. These alarming numbers reflect a dire situation, with 40% of New Mexico households owning a firearm. With disturbing statistics confirming that gunshot wounds are the leading cause of death for children in the U.S., it’s clear that the situation has become extremely dire.

Strikingly, critics, experts, and juvenile justice advocates dismiss that progressive legislation and government initiatives would barely put a dent in the thriving underground marketplace where young people access military-grade munitions with ease. Miranda Viscoli, co-president of New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence, emphasizes the urgency in educating kids about the dangers of gun violence while acknowledging that injuries due to illegal guns are dangerously easy in Albuquerque. Further adding to the complexity, illegal gun sales through social media platforms present an ongoing challenge, despite Facebook’s efforts to curtail private gun trading.

The tragic shooting of Elijah Mirabal at North Domingo Baca Park, as a result of a drug deal gone awry, marked a chilling low point in Albuquerque’s surge of crime. This tumultuous incident, impacting everyone involved, is indicative of a society grappling with the repercussions of a pandemic-ridden world.

Elijah’s father, Thetus “TW” Mirabal, recalls with a heavy heart the transformation his son underwent during the pandemic. Once a no-nonsense lineman on the Cibola High School football team and a distinguished serviceman from the U.S. Navy, Elijah’s life took an unexpected turn. Plagued by pandemic-induced trials in his personal and professional life, he found himself entangled in drug dealing, ultimately leading to the horrific encounter at the park.

These harrowing tales of Noah, Elijah, and their families are emblematic of the gun violence crisis in America, a crisis deeply entrenched in our nation’s fabric. With an overwhelming number of children losing their lives in high-profile shootings and a skyrocketing surge in gun purchasing trends, the situation demands nothing short of a national reckoning.

Reference