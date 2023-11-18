SpaceX Starship prepares for second test flight after previous explosion

SpaceX’s futuristic craft, Starship, set to transport astronauts to the moon and beyond, is poised for liftoff on Saturday for a second test launch in Texas after its initial attempt ended in a fiery explosion seven months ago.

The uncrewed mission is scheduled to take place at SpaceX’s Starbase site in Boca Chica, Texas, in a 20-minute window beginning at 7 a.m. CST. This marks the second test of both Starship and its Super Heavy rocket booster, aiming to propel the craft to space near Hawaii before a splashdown.

An accomplishment for SpaceX would progress the company’s aspiration of developing a versatile spacecraft, capable of lunar and Martian travel as well as the replacement of its Falcon 9 rocket. NASA, SpaceX’s main customer, has a significant interest in the success of Starship as it plays a central role in the Artemis program, NASA’s human spaceflight initiative.

The towering Starship, powered by 33 Raptor engines, is designed to be twice as powerful as the Saturn V rocket that launched the Apollo astronauts in the 1960s. During the first test flight, the spacecraft disintegrated less than four minutes into the planned 90-minute flight due to multiple malfunctions, prompting SpaceX to make corrections before the next attempt.

With a more risk-tolerant engineering culture, SpaceX aims to push its spacecraft to the point of failure before fine-tuning improvements, a strategy that could concern NASA because of its rapid rocket development approach.

The previous test flight reached only about half the intended altitude before exploding, prompting SpaceX to reinforce the launch pad with various corrective actions required by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration before granting a launch license for the second test flight.

(Reporting by Joey Roulette in New York, Steve Gorman in Los Angeles and Joe Skipper in Boca Chica, Texas; Editing by Will Dunham)