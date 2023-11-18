Taylor Swift expresses her heartache over the loss of a fan before the Eras Tour Brazil show – The Hollywood Reporter

Taylor Swift

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Taylor Swift Expresses Heartache Over the Loss of a Fan at Her Show in Brazil

The singer-songwriter took to her Instagram Story to share her sorrow regarding a fan who passed away before her performance during the Eras Tour in Brazil.

In an emotional statement, Swift expressed, “I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this. There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young.”

She continued, “I’m not going to be able to speak about this from the stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it. I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil.”

Taylor Swift recently kicked off the international leg of her Eras Tour last week in Latin America, beginning with performances in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and extending to Rio De Janeiro, Brazil for the first of three shows on Friday.

While details remain scarce regarding the loss of the fan, videos circulating on social media depict Swift tossing water bottles to fans from the stage during the concert in Brazil. Additionally, fans shared that the stadium banned attendees from bringing in water bottles as temperatures soared to nearly 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

In another video, Swift can be seen pausing the show to ensure fans receive water, stating, “There’s people that need water right here, maybe 30, 35, 40 feet back. So whoever is in charge of giving them that, just make sure that happens. Can I get a signal that you know where they are?”

A representative for Swift was unavailable for comment when contacted by The Hollywood Reporter.

