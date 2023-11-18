George Weah Accepts Election Defeat to Joseph Boakai: Liberia President’s Concession

George Weah Calls Joseph Boakai to Concede Election, Urges Acceptance of Results

Liberia’s President George Weah has officially conceded defeat in the recent election to opposition leader Joseph Boakai after a closely contested race. This concession paves the way for a smooth transition of power and marks a significant win for democracy in West Africa.

Boakai, a former vice president, secured 50.9% of the vote, while Weah trailed with 49.1%, according to the country’s elections commission. This outcome represents a remarkable turn of events from the 2017 election, where Weah emerged victorious with 62% of the vote.

Despite initial hopes and expectations, Weah’s presidency has been overshadowed by accusations of corruption and a lack of progress in addressing critical national challenges, such as high poverty rates, unemployment, and food insecurity. With the election results finalized, Weah has urged his supporters to accept the outcome and transition peacefully.

Boakai’s supporters in the capital city of Monrovia celebrated the near-final results, expressing their approval and excitement for the future. “We have a job ahead of us to do, and I’m excited that the citizens have given us approval,” Boakai said. “First and foremost, we want to have a message of peace and reconciliation.”

As Liberia prepares for its second democratic transfer of power in over seven decades, the country continues to grapple with the lingering effects of civil wars and a devastating Ebola epidemic. Many citizens are hopeful that Boakai’s leadership will bring much-needed change and address the unmet promises of the past.

Amidst these developments, it is essential to acknowledge the significance of this concession in the broader context of West and Central Africa’s political landscape. Weah’s decision to concede represents a departure from the prevailing trend of contested elections and military coups in the region, underscoring the importance of upholding democratic principles.

