Tata Azura Officially Trademarks Its Production Name – Introducing Curvv’s Unique Creation

Discover the Newest Name in Tata’s Upcoming Compact SUV Lineup

The compact SUV market in India is currently booming, with nine vehicles already competing in this segment. However, one notable absence is Tata Motors, which is about to change as they prepare to release their new compact SUV based on the Curvv concept. The only question is, what will they name it? Frest? Sliq? Curvv? Or could it be Azura?

Tata Azura Name Trademarked for Potential Curvv Production Vehicle

Tata hasn’t had a compact SUV available in India for quite some time, but it seems they have realized the potential in this market and are working on introducing a new model. Spy shots of the upcoming vehicle reveal a stylish coupe profile, but the real mystery lies in its name.

Tata is known for its tricky naming schemes, as we saw with the Buzzard being renamed the Safari. So, will the production version of the Curvv retain its name? Or will it be called Buzzard, Frest, or Sliq instead? Interestingly, Tata Motors recently trademarked a new name at the beginning of this year – Azura.

The trademark application for the name Azura was filed by Tata Motors Ltd. on 5/1/2023, with a journal date of 11/09/2023. The status of the trademark application is listed as Accepted and Advertised, leading to speculation that it may be intended for Tata’s upcoming compact coupe SUV.

What Can We Expect From Tata’s Compact SUV?

Tata Motors initially unveiled the Curvv as an electric vehicle concept. However, they also showcased an ICE version at the 2023 Auto Expo. Recent test mules of the upcoming compact SUV reveal striking similarities to the soon-to-be-launched Nexon facelift. This includes the front fascia and most of the interiors.

The side profile of the Nexon and Curvv (or Azura or Frest) also show noticeable similarities. From the C-pillars, the Nexon transitions into a stylish coupe SUV that measures over 4 meters in length. This will be Tata’s second coupe vehicle if we consider the Tigor. The wheel design also appears similar to the Nexon facelift, although Tata may opt for 17-inch wheels in this segment.

A similar approach was taken with the Harrier and Safari, which share the same wheel design but different diameters. Inside the compact SUV, Tata may offer a 12.3-inch touchscreen system similar to the Nexon.ev, along with features such as an electronic handbrake, electrically adjustable seats, a fully digital instrument screen, and a panoramic sunroof.

In terms of powertrain options, we might see Tata’s new 1.5L turbo petrol engine or the same 1.2L turbo petrol as the Nexon, but with a more powerful tune. The possibility of a diesel engine is also likely. The launch is expected in 2024, and the compact SUV will compete against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun, Honda Elevate, and the upcoming Citroen C3 Aircross.