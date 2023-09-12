Cracking Down on Sex Trafficking: LA City Attorney’s Initiative Takes Aim at Infamous Figueroa Corridor

Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto announced on Tuesday that her office has filed a lawsuit against the owners and operator of the New Gage Motel in South L.A. in order to address issues related to prostitution and crimes taking place at the property.

Feldstein Soto is seeking a permanent injunction to “eradicate” alleged prostitution and violent criminal activity that has been occurring at this property since 2017, according to a statement from her office. The 16-unit motel, located at 6310 S. Figueroa Street, is situated along one of the state’s most notorious prostitution tracks known as the Figueroa corridor.

According to the city attorney’s office, the Figueroa corridor experiences a near-constant circulation of sex workers, customers, and traffickers. Feldstein Soto’s civil action aims to enjoin, abate, and prevent this nuisance as defined under California’s Red Light Abatement Law, the Public Nuisance Law, and the Unfair Competition Law.

