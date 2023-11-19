Tahoe Ski Resort Adjusts Exclusive Membership Plan Amid Public Backlash

Homewood Mountain Resort at Lake Tahoe has made a bold decision. After departing from a members-only approach, the resort is now open to the public. This move comes after much anticipation from skiers and snowboarders alike.

Under new management, Homewood Mountain Resort aims to maintain its status as a premier winter destination. As a 1,260-acre privately owned resort, Homewood has been a staple of Lake Tahoe for over six decades. The resort now offers daily and seasonal passes, as well as an exciting new lifetime membership program.

Despite its longstanding reputation, declining visitor numbers prompted the resort to consider making substantial changes. Designed to breathe new life into the scenic location, a 75-bed hotel and new homes are on the horizon. Furthermore, the resort is expected to undergo significant transformations, including the replacement of aging infrastructure with modern amenities.

Last year, Homewood Mountain Resort’s developers unveiled plans to elevate the resort into a luxury destination. However, this proposal was met with resistance from locals and loyal enthusiasts. Concerned residents feared losing access to a cherished community hub and sought to preserve the area’s traditional character.

Recognizing the community’s concerns, the resort expressed its commitment to remaining open to locals and visitors alike. In response to the public’s feedback, plans for Homewood’s renovation have been reconsidered. The aim is to uphold the resort’s historic charm, revitalize its facilities, and honor its role as a beloved gathering place.

With new season passes already selling at a rapid pace, Homewood Mountain Resort is gearing up for its upcoming winter season. Whether it’s skiing on the pristine slopes or simply admiring the breathtaking surroundings, there’s something unforgettable in store for every visitor. So, mark your calendars—Homewood Mountain Resort’s opening day is set for December 15.

