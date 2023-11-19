Get to Know the Voice Actors Featured in The Hollywood Reporter

“Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” brings back the iconic characters from the beloved Scott Pilgrim universe, including the Sex Bob-ombs, Ramona Flowers, and her League of Evil Exes. Released on Netflix, this anime adaptation stays true to the essence of the original graphic novel while expanding the story in some exciting ways. Set in Toronto, Scott must defeat Ramona’s seven evil exes to win her heart, a task that leads to electrifying battles underscored by electric guitar riffs.

The series features the return of the beloved live-action cast, including Michael Cera and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, along with a star-studded guest cast. Each character is brought to life through the voices of talented actors, ensuring an unforgettable viewing experience for fans. The Hollywood Reporter’s review praised the series for capturing the essence of the original books while delivering compelling storytelling.

Michael Cera reprises his role as the titular character, a 23-year-old slacker from Toronto. Mary Elizabeth Winstead returns as Ramona Flowers, the girl of Scott’s dreams, with Kieran Culkin as his witty and gossipy roommate, Wallace. The star-studded cast also includes Anna Kendrick, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Evans, Brie Larson, Jason Schwartzman, Brandon Routh, Mae Whitman, and Satya Bhabha, among others.

Through the captivating performances of the voice cast, “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” brings the beloved characters and their adventures to life in a fresh and exciting way. From electric battles to gripping storytelling, this anime adaptation is a must-watch for fans of the original series.

