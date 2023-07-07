SUV Collides with End-of-School Celebration

An SUV crashed into a private elementary school in southwest London, resulting in the death of an 8-year-old girl and injuring 15 others. The incident occurred during a celebration marking the end of the school year. The driver, a woman in her 40s, was taken into custody and is being charged with causing death by dangerous driving. The police have confirmed that the crash was not related to terrorism. The tragedy took place in Wimbledon, near the famous All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, which is currently hosting the Wimbledon tennis tournament.

Detective Chief Superintendent Clair Kelland, the Metropolitan Police force’s local commander for southwest London, expressed condolences to the victim’s family and confirmed that the driver was arrested and being held by the police. Kelland emphasized that there should be no speculation regarding the cause of the crash, as it is still under investigation.

Dr. John Martin, chief paramedic for the London Ambulance Service, reported that 16 individuals were treated at the scene, with 10 of them being later transported to the hospital. Although it is unclear how many of the injured are children, initial reports indicated that at least seven children were harmed. The incident took place at Study Preparatory School, an exclusive all-girls private school. Stephen Hammond, the representative for Wimbledon in Parliament, mentioned that the children were having an end-of-year celebration party in the school’s garden when the accident occurred.

