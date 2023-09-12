Surprising Las Vegas Wedding: Ed Sheeran Crashes Couple’s Big Day with an Exclusive New Song!

A surprising twist occurred at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas when a couple tying the knot was unexpectedly joined by none other than Ed Sheeran. The renowned singer unexpectedly burst into the chapel, serenading the newlyweds and their guests with an unreleased song called “Magical,” as reported by Entertainment Tonight (source).

Sheeran shared a video of the wedding crash on his Instagram, captioning it, “Crashed a wedding, this is Magical.”

The 32-year-old singer was in Vegas for a concert that unfortunately got canceled due to a “safety issue.” Sheeran explained in an Instagram post (source) that the show at Allegiant Stadium had to be called off last minute because of a flooring problem, causing two stage towers to shift.

“It was a safety issue, and we really tried to do the best we could to make the show happen, but I’m not gonna risk the safety of my fans for anything,” Sheeran expressed in the caption. “I really am gutted, this was very much out of my control but I do take full responsibility for everyone that was put out from the cancellation.”

Sheeran revealed that the concert crew believed the show could still go on until the last moment before deciding to cancel. Although a makeup show has been scheduled for Oct. 28, refunds are available for those who are unable to attend.

Despite the canceled show, Sheeran managed to make the most out of his Vegas trip. Not only did he surprisingly crash the wedding, but he also signed as a witness on the couple’s marriage license.

The bride and groom, Jordan Russel and Carter Linden from Austin, Texas, posted the video of Sheeran’s unexpected appearance on their Instagram, expressing their gratitude and stating, “We’re still processing what an unforgettable moment this was! Thank you [Ed Sheeran] for truly making our special day magical.” CBS News has reached out to the couple for a response (source).

This is not the first time Sheeran has surprised his unsuspecting fans. Earlier this year, he made an impromptu performance at a karaoke bar in Nashville, thrilling the crowd by singing a Backstreet Boys song, as reported by Entertainment Tonight (source). He is also known for surprising fans through outdoor popup shows in cities like New York and Dallas. But it doesn’t end there—Sheeran has gone above and beyond by personally serving pizza in a restaurant in Pittsburgh and cheesesteaks in Philadelphia.

