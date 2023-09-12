Remarkable Recovery: Van Gogh Painting Worth Millions Found in Ikea Bag

A Vincent van Gogh painting that was stolen from a Dutch museum in March 2020 has been recovered and returned. The painting, titled “The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring,” was found by a tipster who delivered it to the home of a private Dutch art crimes detective wrapped in Bubble Wrap and tucked inside an Ikea bag.

The detective, Arthur Brand, had been investigating the theft of the painting, which was created in 1884 and is one of van Gogh’s early works. It was stolen during a temporary exhibition at the Singer Laren Museum, located about 20 miles southeast of Amsterdam. The painting had been on loan from the Groninger Museum.

The exhibition opened in January 2020 but was forced to close due to the pandemic just two months later. Security camera footage from March 30, 2020, captured the masked thief breaking into the museum using a sledgehammer to smash through glass doors before fleeing with the painting.