Supporters of Recall Effort Urge Judge to Determine Adequate Signatures, Opponents of Gascón Comprise Petition Investigation

A group of supporters seeking to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has taken legal action to have the recall petition certified. They argue that a thorough review of rejected signatures has revealed that they actually submitted nearly 6,000 more names than required over the course of a year.

The petition, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleges that the Committee to Support the Recall of District Attorney George Gascón found tens of thousands of valid names that were incorrectly invalidated by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office. Furthermore, they claim that the registrar’s counting processes were negligent and flawed and that an inflated number of petition signatures was required due to bloated voter rolls.

In response, a representative from the registrar stated, “We are aware of the filing and will respond in accordance with the legal framework, regardless of the political narrative.”







According to the petition, the recall group submitted 715,833 signatures in July 2022, exceeding the registrar’s requirement of 566,857 signatures to trigger a recall election by nearly 150,000.

Over the following month, the registrar utilized approximately 400 temporary workers, most of whom lacked experience in election law or the registrar’s computer systems, to verify the sufficiency of the signatures. The petition argues that this led to the invalidation of 27% of the submitted signatures due to 16 different reasons.

The registrar ultimately determined that only 520,050 signatures were valid, falling short of the necessary amount by 46,807.

The recall committee exercised their right to review the petition, meticulously assessing the reasons for rejection with the help of 140 volunteers. They obtained a court injunction to gain access for this examination.

Upon review, the recall effort was found to require no more than 540,338 signatures to qualify for a recall election, and the group had submitted over 546,234 valid names.

Additionally, the petition claims that approximately 5,600 signatures were erroneously rejected based on unconstitutional signature review standards.