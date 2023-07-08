City’s Kafkaesque Snooper’s Noise Law Put to Silence

A new phenomenon has emerged in certain cities where individuals can take advantage of an obscure “quality of life” law, as reported by Lisa Fickenscher of The Post. However, it remains unclear whether anyone else benefits from this practice.

This particular law allows citizens to file complaints against businesses they accuse of exceeding noise limits, and in return, they can receive up to half of the resulting fines.

The problem lies in the fact that very little evidence is required to prove a violation, and there is no requirement for the alleged violator to receive notice before facing additional tickets.

Furthermore, the city’s Department of Environmental Protection is slow to send out these tickets, leaving businesses unaware of any complaints until they receive notices informing them of the possibility of substantial fines.

One bar owner in Hell’s Kitchen, Mario Arcari, shared his experience with The Post. He now faces over $33,000 in fines due to seven summonses issued by a single “civilian enforcer” and a ticket directly from the DEP.

While the ban technically prohibits playing amplified music “for advertising purposes or to attract attention,” in practice, these so-called “bounty hunters” primarily target loud bars and restaurants in the local area.

According to WNBC-TV reports, one anti-noise vigilante named Dietmar Detering has filed over 500 summonses resulting in fines exceeding $600,000.