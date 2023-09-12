Study reveals Alphonso Davies as the leading and influential Canadian sport star

Edmonton soccer prodigy Alphonso Davies has been crowned the most influential Canadian sports star based on Instagram statistics. A study conducted by online gambling company PlayOJO ranked the top 10 Canadian sports stars, with Davies leading the pack. At the age of 22, he boasts over 5.4 million Instagram followers, a 3.2% engagement rate, and an average of 173,000 likes per post. Davies’ success story, coming from a refugee background and making it to Bayern Munich, has resonated with a global audience and inspired aspiring athletes. Soccer, being a sport with international appeal, has allowed Davies to amass a large following worldwide. The study estimates that Davies has the highest earning potential per sponsored post, making around $87,176 per post and $113,424 per reel. Alongside his influence comes a responsibility to use his platform for positive change and accountability. Retired MMA fighter Georges St-Pierre ranks second, followed by basketball player Tristan Thompson in third place. The top 10 list also includes athletes like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Genie Bouchard, and Jamal Murray. Davies’ inspiring story of overcoming adversity, combined with his genuine engagement with his local community, has endeared him to fans both on and off the field. He serves as a goodwill ambassador for the UN Refugee Agency and actively supports local businesses and soccer communities in Edmonton.

