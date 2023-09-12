Flawlessly Long-lasting Gel-X Manicure: My Experience Prepping for Burning Man

I experienced my first Gel-X manicure before attending Burning Man this year.

Even after being exposed to mud and harsh conditions, my manicure remained flawless throughout the week.

I am now convinced that Gel-X is the ultimate choice for manicures, especially for special occasions.

While my experience at Burning Man 2023 was incredible — and far from what the headlines portrayed — it wasn’t without its challenges.

Life on the playa involves hard work, such as setting up and tearing down your camp, enduring various weather conditions while biking, and, this year, participating in the intense cleanup after the storm.

However, amidst all the chaos, there was one unexpected element that remained pristine throughout the entire week: my manicure.

You may be wondering, “Why would someone get a fresh manicure right before a weeklong event known for its harsh conditions and wild parties?” Allow me to elaborate.

This year’s Burning Man had even more challenging weather conditions than usual.



In the weeks leading up to my trip to Black Rock City — the temporary Nevada metropolis where Burning Man has been held since 1991 — I reached out to seasoned veterans for beauty advice. I was well aware of the alkaline playa dust, which can be damaging to hair, cuticles, and feet if not properly cared for.

In addition to booking an appointment for my signature Burner braids (shout-out to Tasha Tripp at Butterfly Loft Salon in LA, whose braids remained flawless throughout the entire week), some friends recommended getting a manicure to protect my nail beds.

When I arrived at Nails on the Moon in Santa Monica, I initially planned on getting my usual gel manicure. However, upon mentioning my upcoming trip to Burning Man, my technician shook his head.

“Considering where you’re headed, Gel-X is what you need,” he advised.

Though I had heard about Gel-X before, I had never tried it. This type of manicure, which was invented by Aprés Nail in 2017, involves applying pre-formed nail extensions with a gel base and curing them with an LED light. The extensions are then cut, shaped, and topped with a gel manicure.

While I had concerns about trying something new right before such a significant event, my technician convinced me. Looking back, I am incredibly grateful that I took his advice. Although a Gel-X manicure requires more time and money compared to a regular gel manicure, I was beyond delighted with the results.

As someone with small nail beds, I was amazed at how the Gel-X extensions elongated and shaped my nails. Surprisingly, the extensions were also lighter and more comfortable to wear than acrylic nails, which I had steered clear of for years. They even felt lighter than the extension tips I wore in an attempt to pull off the trendy “aurora” gel manicure (which didn’t even survive a weekend at Coachella).

My nails remained strong during the mud cleanup.



What impressed me the most about my Gel-X manicure was

