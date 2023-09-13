State Department Justifies Release of Iranian Funds for Prisoners, with Some Restrictions

The State Department has defended its progress in finalizing a prisoner deal with Iran. This deal involves the release of $6 billion in frozen Iranian funds for humanitarian purposes in exchange for the freedom of five Americans held in Tehran.

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken signed waivers on Friday to allow the transfer of the Iranian money, which is currently stored in South Korean accounts, to accounts in Qatar. This transfer complies with U.S. sanctions against Iran and the funds will be subject to American government oversight to ensure they are used solely for humanitarian purposes such as medicine and food.

According to a previous report by The New York Times, Iran has moved the five Americans from prison to house arrest and they will be allowed to return to the United States once the money is fully transferred. The Biden administration has also approved the release of five Iranians currently imprisoned in the United States.

The completion of this deal is expected as early as next week, with Mr. Blinken formally notifying Congress of the waivers on Monday.