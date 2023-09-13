Controversial Pathologist Faces Accusations for Shocking Instagram Photo Uploaded with Disturbing Decapitated Baby

A Georgia couple has filed a lawsuit against an independent pathologist, Dr. Jackson Gates, who performed their baby’s autopsy, accusing him of posting videos of the procedure on Instagram without their consent. Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor had previously filed a lawsuit against the OB-GYN who conducted their baby’s delivery, claiming negligence and excessive force resulted in their son’s decapitation and death. The new lawsuit alleges that Dr. Gates invaded their privacy and committed fraud by sharing graphic videos of their baby’s autopsy on social media. The couple’s attorneys called Dr. Gates’ actions “clout chasing” and a violation of their trust. The hospital, OB-GYN, and Dr. Gates have either denied the allegations or not responded to requests for comment. The Clayton County Police Department is investigating the alleged failure to report the nature of the newborn’s death. The videos have been taken down, and their content could not be verified. The couple had paid Dr. Gates $2,500 for the independent autopsy after receiving incomplete information about their baby’s cause of death from the hospital and staff. Dr. Gates claims he will not divulge the identity of any patients and that his practice aims to educate and counsel individuals. The case is now with law enforcement, attorneys, and the Georgia Composite Medical Board.

