Starmer supports the critique of Sadiq Khan’s Ulez expansion

The division within the Labour party regarding the expansion of the Ulez scheme in outer London has deepened as Sir Keir Starmer has expressed his support for the party’s candidate in the Uxbridge by-election, who believes the scheme should be postponed.

Danny Beales, the Labour candidate, has openly stated that it is currently not the appropriate time to extend Ulez in outer London, directly challenging Sadiq Khan, the Labour Mayor of London, who is in the process of implementing the policy.

When asked about his views on Mr Beales’ stance, Sir Keir affirmed that the party’s candidate was correct in advocating for the concerns of his potential constituents. He praised Beales, stating, “Danny Beales is an excellent candidate for Uxbridge and it is commendable that he is voicing the financial impact concerns of his constituents regarding Ulez.”

Sir Keir added, “It is crucial to consider the context of this debate. Addressing air pollution is a legal requirement and not merely a political choice made in isolation… that is why the initial Ulez scheme was implemented by a Conservative mayor. However, in the case of the by-election, it is being utilized as a partisan tool.”

Mr Khan’s expansion plan for Ulez involves charging roughly 10% of drivers £12.50 per day for using their cars within the M25 in an effort to enhance air quality in the metropolis.

