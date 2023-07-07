Second quarter sees an alarming 96% drop in Samsung’s estimated profits

A man walks past the Samsung logo displayed on a glass door at the company’s Seocho building in Seoul on April 7, 2023.

Samsung Electronics is anticipating a massive 96% drop in profits for the second quarter of 2023 due to sluggish demand for memory chips.

The company, which is the world’s largest producer of dynamic random-access chips, projects operating profit to be 600 billion Korean won ($459 million) from April to June, significantly lower than the 14.1 trillion Korean won recorded in the same period last year.

If these estimates hold true, it will mark Samsung’s lowest quarterly profit since the first quarter of 2009, when it recorded 590 billion won in profit.

According to Reuters, this second-quarter profit forecast aligns with analyst expectations of 555 billion Korean won, as per Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

Samsung also expects revenue in the second quarter to be 63.75 trillion Korean won, a 17.4% decline from the 77.2 trillion Korean won reported a year ago.

The company plans to release its comprehensive earnings report on July 27.