Star of ‘Hunger Games’, Hunter Schafer, Shares Childhood Capitol-Themed Costume: Unveiling Her Passion

The “Hunger Games” book series began in 2008 and was followed by the first film adaptation in March 2012. Over ten years later, a prequel film, “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” has been released, bringing back the original fans of the series who have now grown up– including actress Hunter Schafer who stars as Tigris in the latest film and was “obsessed” with the original series.

During a conversation with Jimmy Fallon, Schafer admitted to her deep love for “The Hunger Games” and how as a child, she even dressed as someone from the Capitol for Halloween, complete with a self-designed costume. Fallon shared a photo of her impressive costume and praised her for now being a part of “Hunger Games.”

In “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” Schafer’s character, Tigris, is the cousin of Coriolanus Snow and one of the people closest to the man who will ruthlessly rule Panem. The book reveals Tigris working as one of the earliest stylists in the Hunger Games, having helped Lucy Gray with both her dress and makeup. Furthermore, the relationship between Snow and Tigris eventually deteriorated, primarily due to the latter’s dislike of the Games themselves.

The debut of a video of Hunter Schafer showing off her childhood Capitol-themed costume appeared on TheWrap first.

