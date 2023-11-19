Unbeatable Xbox Black Friday Deals: Lowest Ever Console Bundles and $20 Off Controllers







Xbox Series S Starter Bundle at Record Low Price for Black Friday

The Xbox Series S starter pack is currently available at a record low price in a Black Friday deal from Microsoft. The starter bundle for the 512GB Series S, which includes a wireless controller and three months of Game Pass Ultimate, is now only $240, down from its normal price of $300. Additionally, extra controllers in a variety of colors are available at an exceptionally low price from Amazon. The Xbox Core Wireless Controller is now 31 percent off, priced at $45, down from the usual $65, saving you $20.

The Xbox Series S Starter Bundle includes a console, wireless controller, and three months of Game Pass Ultimate at a $60 savings, available for $240 at Microsoft.

The Xbox Series S is the more budget-friendly, compact version of the console. It can run games at 120 frames per second and at resolutions above 1080p, and supports ray tracing for some titles. While it’s not as powerful as the more expensive Series X, it’s still one of the best gaming consoles around today for its price range. It received a review score of 85 when it was released and was dubbed “the cutest console of the next generation.”

With the current deal, buyers will receive three months of Game Pass Ultimate, providing instant access to hundreds of popular games. The box also includes a high-speed HDMI cable alongside the wireless controller.

If the limitations of the Series S are too much, there are also Black Friday deals on Series X bundles. Walmart is offering the Series X with Diablo IV for just $440, a savings of over 20 percent, or $120 off. Additionally, Microsoft is selling the Xbox Series X bundled with Forza Horizon 5 for $450, shaving $50 off the usual price.

For more Black Friday deals and coverage, be sure to check out Yahoo’s Black Friday coverage, as well as Engadget for the latest tech deals. In The Know provides insights into Black Friday trends, Autoblog’s experts have the best Black Friday deals for your car, garage, and home, and AOL has handpicked Black Friday sales just for you.





Reference