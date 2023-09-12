Soho Grifter Wows New York Fashion Week with Show-stopping Rooftop Display

Anna Delvey, the notorious “Soho grifter,” refused to let her ankle bracelet and home detention keep her from experiencing New York Fashion Week. Instead, she brought fashion to her East Village apartment rooftop.

In what has been deemed a lackluster start to September’s fashion weeks, Delvey aimed to shake things up by hosting Shao, a promising young designer, in a chaotic show threatened by stormy skies and potential police intervention.

Describing the event, Delvey, a Russian-born 32-year-old whose real name is Anna Sorokin, said, “So much fun… too indescribable to put into words.” Assessing Delvey’s position within the fashion world is difficult, but Nicola Formichetti, Lady Gaga’s stylist, compared her to the late British fashion icon Isabella Blow, saying she is “passionate without too much planning.”

Formichetti further praised Delvey’s use of her position to promote and elevate a young designer. He expressed his belief that the fashion industry should be focused on supporting emerging talent, a sentiment he feels is sadly lacking at present.

Delvey, now 32, was arrested in 2017 for attempted grand larceny after impersonating a wealthy German art patron and spending over $275,000 on private jets and luxury accommodations. During her prison sentence, the Netflix series “Inventing Anna,” based on her story, was released. She continues to serve house arrest for overstaying her visa.

The rooftop show was conceived by Delvey and the renowned New York publicist Kelly Cutrone in a matter of days. Among the models were Native American Quannah Chasinghorse and Siberian Irina Pantaeva, who, despite coming to New York in the 90s as a nanny, ended up working as a Chanel model. Chasinghorse remarked, “It was a great experience to have a fashion show on a rooftop in the rain.”

Against the backdrop of the New York skyline, the show opened with the Sopranos theme song, “Woke Up This Morning,” and Billy Idol’s “Hot in the City.” Models showcased outfits inspired by the punky, tailored history of the East Village as they navigated the chaotic stairwell. However, not all models were able to make it to the rooftop due to the overwhelming disorder.

Regarding the challenges of the event, Delvey stated, “I had around 30 people in my apartment. That’s the beauty of it — learning to work within constraints. I’m confined to one spot. We can’t just go wherever, whenever. We had to make it work.”

Designer Shao Yang referred to the show as “Danger Zone,” a representation of old New York, filled with fun, spontaneity, and an 80s aesthetic that embraces culture, inclusivity, and diversity.