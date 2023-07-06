Siro’s Restaurant Ups the Ante as It Nears Its 80th Anniversary

SARATOGA SPRINGS – Siro’s, the renowned dining and drinking establishment for racing elites and enthusiasts since 1945, experienced a rare occurrence last year: it actually turned a profit.

According to Kevin Decker, the general manager of Siro’s for the past 13 summers, even though the profit was meager, it was still an anomaly for them. Siro’s will open its doors next Thursday alongside Saratoga Race Course and operate until Labor Day, offering dinner from Wednesday to Sunday and closing on Monday and Tuesday.

Siro’s can be found at 168 Lincoln Ave., Saratoga Springs. The opening hours are from 5 pm to 9:30 pm, with extended hours on days with major stakes races. The bar remains open later as warranted by business. However, the establishment is closed on Monday and Tuesday, except for private events. For more information, you can reach them at 518-584-4030 or visit their website at sirossaratoga.com.

Given the large crowds that flock to Siro’s expansive backyard and the menu featuring entrees averaging $65, with the cheapest being a vegetarian pasta at less than $35, it seems surprising that Siro’s has been a money-losing venture. However, the soaring costs of high-quality food ingredients, such as dry-aged, prime-grade steaks and American wagyu beef with truffles, coupled with the substantial labor expenses, have been a challenge. This year, Siro’s staff will consist of approximately 90 employees, including 16 in the kitchen. Additionally, the building itself, which predates Siro’s by several decades, requires regular financial investments.

Despite these challenges, Siro’s is undergoing several improvements this year, including a new roof, HVAC system, backyard heaters, and $80,000 worth of kitchen upgrades. The owners, Peter and Jake Spitalny, who purchased and revitalized the Lake George Beach Club in 2017 before acquiring Siro’s two years later, are placing a significant bet on the establishment this year due to the positive changes experienced last summer. Their confidence is largely attributed to the influence of Chef Elliott Vogel, who helmed the kitchen for the first time last year.

When asked about Vogel, Decker expressed their unwavering support and admiration. Vogel is contractually obligated to return to Siro’s this summer, despite currently serving as the executive chef at Daley’s on Yates in Schenectady. At Daley’s, Vogel successfully transformed the restaurant into a premier destination for ambitious and upscale cuisine. In fact, Daley’s management enthusiastically agreed to a three-month absence by Vogel this year, delaying the opening of their next venture, The Delaware. The Delaware, to be located on Delaware Avenue in Albany, will have Vogel overseeing both its kitchen and Daley’s on Yates.

Vogel’s mandate for Siro’s simple but clear: to deliver the best food possible. Decker attested to the quality of Vogel’s creations, reassuring customers that their menu at Siro’s will be far from ordinary.

For the first time, the main summer 2023 menu at Siro’s has been publicly released. It features tantalizing dishes such as veal consommé with black truffles for $30, Colorado lamb rack with haricots vert and chanterelle almondine priced at $85, a 21-ounce dry-aged Kansas City strip steak for $90, pappardelle with clams and crab at $45, and an 11-ounce wagyu steak with crab-and-asparagus Oscar topping for $150. They also offer an eight-course tasting menu priced at $250, which includes wine pairings by local sommelier Jonathan Stewart, who will be joining Vogel’s team for the season. Stewart and Vogel have previously collaborated on successful wine-pairing dinners at Daley’s on Yates and during Vogel’s transformation of Jack’s Oyster House in Albany.

Siro’s outdoor menu retains more moderate prices, with shareable plates averaging $13 and a small selection of shrimp, oysters, and clams from the raw bar. Desserts are priced between $10 and $13.

Despite the industry-wide staffing shortages, Siro’s has managed to maintain its loyal team. About 90% of the front-of-house staff have worked at Siro’s before, some for many years. Notably, Maitre d’ Michael Stone will be returning for his 31st summer at the establishment.

The commitment and dedication of the staff have endured despite the ownership and management challenges Siro’s faced over the past decade. Decker assures customers that last year’s course correction will continue to be refined this summer. Siro’s is not just an institution, but a place where visitors can truly experience its rich history and legacy.

