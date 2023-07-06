Mercenary Boss Returns to Russia for Retrieval of Funds and Firearms

RIGA, Latvia — Yevgeniy Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner mercenary group, was reportedly in Russia on Thursday, according to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. The circumstances surrounding Prigozhin’s return to Russia raise further questions about the agreement made between him and the Kremlin to avoid insurgency charges following a failed rebellion. Under the agreement, Prigozhin and his fighters were allowed to leave Russia for Belarus. However, it seems that the final details of their relocation to Belarus have yet to be settled. Prigozhin’s presence in Russia was confirmed by a St. Petersburg businessman, who revealed that Prigozhin had returned to claim his belongings and weapons seized by Russian authorities.

Although Prigozhin may have avoided insurgency charges, he could still face new criminal cases if Russian President Vladimir Putin fears that dropping the charges would make him appear weak. In fact, Putin has hinted at potential financial crimes related to Prigozhin’s business contracts with the government. Nonetheless, Prigozhin still maintains significant leverage in Russia due to his reputation as the leader of Wagner, one of Russia’s most effective assault forces.

The sudden turn of events has left top Russian officials puzzled and unaware of the future of Wagner and its relationship with the Ministry of Defense. Meanwhile, Lukashenko stated that the deal allowing Prigozhin and his fighters to relocate to Belarus is still in progress and that Putin could overturn the deal depending on Russia’s decision. Prigozhin’s whereabouts remain unknown, and the Kremlin has no intention of tracking his movements.

In the midst of the crisis, pro-Kremlin media has launched a campaign to discredit Prigozhin, including the release of incriminating videos and photos of his luxurious home. However, the events surrounding Prigozhin’s return to Russia and the ongoing negotiations over the deal have caused concern for members of Russia’s elite, who are disturbed by the violation of the rule of law. Despite the controversy, Prigozhin’s relationship with Putin seems unchanged.

In conclusion, the situation surrounding Prigozhin’s return to Russia and the unresolved details of the relocation agreement have raised numerous questions about his fate, Putin’s authority, and the future of Wagner. The Kremlin remains calm for now, but the repercussions of these events are yet to be seen.

