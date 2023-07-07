Should my wife refrain from using her coffee spoon in my tea? | Insights on Life and Style

The prosecution: Ellis Penelope should definitely rinse the teaspoon after making her coffee to avoid affecting the taste of my tea. My wife, Penelope, and I have different preferences when it comes to our hot beverages. While Penelope drinks mainly coffee, I prefer tea. However, when we make drinks for each other while working from home, Penelope uses the same teaspoon she uses for her coffee to make my tea. This results in my tea tasting like instant coffee due to the coffee granules stuck on the spoon.

It’s frustrating for me, as I dislike the taste of coffee in my tea. Tea is a delicate and subtle drink, and mixing the flavors with coffee ruins the experience. I’ve expressed my concerns to Penelope and suggested that she either washes the spoon or uses a fresh one after making her coffee, but she never follows through with it. I often innocently walk into the kitchen and see the same spoon lying there, waiting like a trap.

We both agree that we don’t want to clutter our kitchen with multiple teaspoons, so using just one is a practical choice. However, this small issue affects my tea every day. The simple solution would be for Penelope to rinse the spoon after making her coffee, but she claims it’s too much effort. This problem has become more apparent during the lockdown period since we spend more time at home together. It’s something I can’t unsee now that I’ve noticed it.

While Penelope is more house proud than me, she tends to be less meticulous about tidiness in general. Finding a conflict-free solution might involve both of us sticking to coffee from the cafetiere, but that’s not feasible for me as I prefer tea throughout the day. Unfortunately, I don’t have anyone to discuss this issue with, which is why I hope the readers will empathize with my situation. All I want is for my tea to taste pure.

The defense: Penelope sees washing the spoon as an unnecessary step since I can’t taste the coffee. She doesn’t consider her method of making my tea a major issue. We have one teaspoon by the kettle that is used for both tea and coffee, and Penelope admits to using the same spoon for both. She believes that the taste difference is too subtle for me to notice.

Penelope doesn’t want to clutter the house with a multitude of unused teaspoons. She argues that my newfound concern stems from simply seeing her reuse the spoon. If she hadn’t been caught doing it, she doesn’t think I would have even noticed. She insists that the taste difference is not significant enough.

To address the issue, Penelope now rinses the coffee granules off the spoon by swirling it around her own mug before using it in mine. However, I dismiss this as inadequate cleaning. I primarily drink Earl Grey, which already has a strong flavor. Washing the spoon properly under the tap would be a sensible extra step, but Penelope questions why bother if she believes I can’t taste it.

We’ve been together for over a decade, and this debate is the extent of our disagreements. However, it has become more frequent during lockdown as we now make more teas and coffees for each other while working from home. Penelope suggests that I drink more coffee, eliminating the need for this ongoing debate.

In a previous workplace, I had a colleague who would lick the spoon between stirring, which makes Penelope’s method seem more reasonable in comparison.

To resolve the matter, I plan to conduct a taste test for Ellis. I will make multiple cups of tea, only one of which will have been stirred with a coffee-stained spoon. Ellis can then attempt to identify the one that tastes different. This experiment will determine whether Ellis genuinely notices the difference. I still believe he won’t be able to distinguish it.

Now it’s your turn to decide. Should Penelope make an effort to ensure Ellis’s tea isn’t tainted by coffee? Cast your vote in the poll below.

