How the Middle Class Can Save £600 on a Week at Center Parcs with This Holiday Hack

A recent study by Which? revealed that families can save up to 55% by choosing a Center Parcs resort in Belgium instead of the UK for their October half term break. With a price tag of just £613 for a four-night stay, compared to £1,369 in the UK, the savings are substantial. Similarly, a stay in France would cost around £868, resulting in savings of over £500.

The savings can be even greater during the Easter holiday season, with families potentially saving as much as £860 on a four-night stay at a French Center Parcs resort. Resorts in Belgium during this time of year can be £750 cheaper.

Discover Even Better Deals on Foreign Domain Sites

In a surprising twist, holidaymakers can find even cheaper prices by booking through Center Parcs’ French and Dutch websites. The study found that prices on Center Parcs Europe’s English-language website were higher than those featured on centerparcs.fr and centerparcs.nl.

Centerparcs.fr offered prices that were approximately £70 cheaper than the English-language site, while the Dutch site was cheaper two thirds of the time, regardless of the destination country. For example, a four-night stay in August at Germany’s Nordseeküste Park was £400 less when booked through centerparcs.nl.

Save on Activities at European Resorts

One of the main attractions of Center Parcs is the wide range of family-friendly activities available. From horse riding and archery to badminton and water skiing, these activities come at an extra cost and must be reserved in advance. However, parks in Europe offer visitors the option to make a fee-free change to their reservations up to 21 days before their booking. In contrast, a 5% charge is required for the same flexible bookings at Center Parcs in the UK or Ireland.

Furthermore, Belgian, French, Dutch, and German Center Parcs sites offer tropical-themed pools and a variety of activities, which, although they have additional fees, are not as expensive as their UK counterparts. For example, laser combat costs between £25 and £35 at Cumbria’s Center Parcs Whinfell Forest, whereas it costs only £15 at Belgium’s Park de Haan location.

Now read: The best (free) bank cards to use on holiday

Which is the Cheapest Center Parcs in the UK?

Although Which? found that British Center Parcs resorts are generally more expensive than their European counterparts, there are still some budget-friendly options closer to home. Center Parcs Whinfell Forest, located on the edge of the Lake District, and Center Parcs Sherwood Forest in Nottinghamshire are both less costly than other UK resorts. On average, a four-night stay at Center Parcs Whinfell Forest during school holidays was £260 cheaper than at Wiltshire’s Center Parcs Longleat Forest, which is the most expensive site in Britain.