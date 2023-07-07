Shaq, Lakers Legend, Responds with Single Word after Jeanie Buss’ Snub

Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, widely regarded as one of the most accomplished big men in NBA history, was recently excluded from Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss’s list of the top five all-time contributors to the franchise. Buss named Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, LeBron James, Magic Johnson, and former coach Phil Jackson as her top picks. In response, O’Neal posted an Instagram featuring a graphic of the five players and captioned it with a single word: “Whyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy.” The post also included a photo of O’Neal looking shocked. The controversial list was revealed during an interview on the “All the Smoke” podcast, where Buss was asked to name the five Lakers she considered most important. Phil Jackson, who won 11 NBA championships as a coach, including five with the Lakers, was initially questioned by Buss but ultimately made her list. O’Neal, who won three championships during his time with the Lakers before joining the Miami Heat and winning his fourth title there, expressed his disappointment at being excluded from Buss’s list. Jerry West, a former Lakers executive and player, called Buss’s list “one of the most offensive things” he had ever heard and questioned the team’s success without his own contributions. Despite the controversy, O’Neal’s legacy as one of the greatest big men in NBA history remains unquestionable.

