National: Trudeau Uses Twitter to Express Disappointment in Taylor Swift for Excluding Canada from “Eras” Tour

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has joined countless Canadians in expressing their desire for Taylor Swift to bring her Eras tour to Canada.

Recently, Swift announced 14 new shows in the United Kingdom and Europe for next summer, sharing the news on her Twitter account.

“Really can’t contain my excitement because… we’re adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour,” she tweeted.

In response to Swift’s announcement, Trudeau cleverly referenced some of her songs, including “Cruel Summer.”

“It’s me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don’t make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon,” Trudeau tweeted.

Swift has not responded publicly to Trudeau’s message as of Thursday morning.

Why isn’t Taylor coming to Canada?

The Eras tour, which began in the United States in March, is set to take Swift across the globe.

Currently, she has plans to perform in Mexico, Europe, Asia, and Australia over the next year.

No Canadian dates have been announced for the international leg of the tour, and it remains uncertain if more will be added.

According to Eric Alper, a music industry expert in Toronto, Trudeau’s Twitter request is unlikely to sway Swift. Alper believes that bypassing Canada was an “economic decision” made by the Grammy winner.

“It’s nice to see politicians in the pop culture realm, but it won’t make a difference,” Alper stated in an interview with Global News.

According to Alper, Canada’s large landmass and smaller population make it a challenging country to tour.

Compared to the U.S. and the U.K., Canada lacks large venues that can accommodate over 50,000 people, according to Alper.

“When you’re working in a country at 35 percent less on the dollar, it doesn’t make sense to tour in Canada when Taylor Swift is focused on playing for as many people as possible in the shortest amount of time. She also has her sights set on potentially having music’s first billion-dollar tour,” Alper explained.

Swift’s decision to exclude Canada has even reached the House of Commons, with Conservative MP Matt Jeneroux stating last month that he would file an “official” complaint “on behalf of all Swifties” in the country.

“Despite much anticipation, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has neglected to include any Canadian dates or locations in her international tour, which includes stops throughout Asia and Europe,” Jeneroux wrote in a letter dated and signed on June 21.

Neither Swift nor her management has addressed the decision to exclude Canada. Swift last performed in Canada in 2018.

The Eras tour is scheduled to conclude on August 17, 2024, at London’s Wembley Stadium.

— with files from The Canadian Press