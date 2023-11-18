Shanto named captain of Bangladesh for upcoming two-test series against New Zealand

Leading Bangladesh in its two-match test series against New Zealand, Najmul Hossain Shanto has been named skipper after several key players were ruled out by the BCB on Saturday.

Shanto’s appointment follows regular captain Shakib Al Hasan’s absence due to a fractured finger sustained during the World Cup, while opener Tamim Iqbal opted to skip the series. Additionally, Liton Das, who led Bangladesh in a one-off test against Afghanistan in June, has been granted a month-long paternity leave.

Notably, fast bowler Ebadot Hossain is in rehab following knee surgery, and fellow paceman Taskin Ahmed was rested after suffering a muscle tear during the World Cup.

Jalal Yunus, BCB cricket operations chief, stated, “We had requested Liton to lead the side at least in the second test but he insisted on being away for the whole series. So Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead the side in these two tests.”

Shanto, a 25-year-old left-hander, has played 23 tests and hit four centuries, previously leading Bangladesh in three ODIs. He will become the 13th cricketer to captain Bangladesh in tests.

The selectors have called up left arm spinner Hasan Morad into the test fold after an impressive start to his first-class career, with uncapped players Shahadat Hossain and Hasan Mahmud also included in the squad.

The first test is set for Nov. 28 in Sylhet, with the second test beginning on Dec. 6 in Mirpur. These tests are the first WTC series for Bangladesh in the 2023-25 cycle.

___

Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Naeem Hasan, Khaled Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Shahadat Hossain, Hasan Morad.