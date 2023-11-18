Tragic Death of Taylor Swift Fan in Brazil Amid Sweltering Conditions Before Concert

Taylor Swift expressed her devastation after a fan passed away before her concert in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. The singer conveyed her grief on Instagram before the first of her three concerts in the Brazilian city as part of her Eras world tour. Swift, 33, mentioned being “overwhelmed by grief,” stating she would not address the fan’s death during her performance that evening. She expressed, “I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this.” She added, “There’s very little information I have, other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young.”

Additionally, Swift offered her condolences to the fan’s family and friends, expressing that it was the “last thing I thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil.” The fan, identified as Ana Clara Benevides, 23, reportedly fainted at the show and suffered a cardiac arrest, as reported by Brazilian newspaper Fohla de S Paulo.







Women protecting themselves from the sun as they queued on Thursday outside the stadium before the concert on Friday. Photograph: Pilar Olivares/Reuters



Before the concert, attendees reported witnessing sweltering conditions at the Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos. Swift briefly paused the concert to provide water to fans and was later seen throwing a bottle of water to the crowd while performing, as chants for water were heard. Following her performances in Rio de Janeiro, Swift, known as one of the bestselling musicians of all time, will have two shows in São Paulo as part of her two-year world tour. Her upcoming tour schedule includes several shows in the UK, including stops in Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff, and London, supported by the rock band Paramore. Swift will then travel to Dublin to perform at the Aviva Stadium. As the most streamed female artist on Spotify and Apple Music, she has also achieved status as the highest-grossing female performer ever.