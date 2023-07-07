Sentencing Announced for One of the Two Iowa Teens Involved in Teacher’s Death

In a tragic incident, a high school Spanish teacher in Iowa was brutally beaten to death with a baseball bat by two teenage students. One of the attackers, Willard Miller, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 35 years. This sentence was given by District Court Judge Shawn Showers after a lengthy sentencing hearing.

The attack on Nohema Graber, the 66-year-old teacher, occurred in 2021 while she was taking her usual afternoon walk in a park in Fairfield. According to prosecutors, Miller and his accomplice, Jeremy Goodale, carried out the attack out of anger towards Graber for giving Miller a bad grade. The judge recognized Miller’s young age but emphasized the devastating impact of his actions on Graber’s family and the community.

Judge Showers condemned Miller’s intentions and actions as sinister and evil, resulting in the intentional loss of a precious human life. Despite Miller’s acceptance of responsibility and apology to the Graber family, the judge affirmed that there was no excuse for such heinous behavior. As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors recommended a sentence of 30 years to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Miller expressed remorse towards the Graber family, the Fairfield community, his own family, Goodale’s family, and the police. He acknowledged the magnitude of his actions and accepted full responsibility for the consequences. Ten of Graber’s relatives provided victim impact statements, describing her as a kind and caring person dedicated to her family, students, and church. Some of them blamed Miller and Goodale for the subsequent death of Graber’s husband, who delayed cancer treatment due to his depression over the murder.

Goodale’s sentencing is scheduled for August, although his lawyers have requested a delay in the hearing.

