Kevin Costner’s Child Support Offer of $52K Deemed Insufficient by Ex-Spouse for their Children

Kevin Costner has offered his estranged wife approximately $52,000 per month in child support.

In response, Christine Baumgartner’s legal team argues that $217,000 per month would be a fair amount for child support.

A judge has recently ruled that Baumgartner and the children must vacate the shared compound by the end of July.

Loading Something is loading. Thanks for signing up! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed while you’re on the go.



download the app



Kevin Costner’s estranged wife has criticized his latest child support offer, stating that she requires a larger amount to maintain the luxurious lifestyle their children are accustomed to.

In newly filed documents, Christine Baumgartner, Costner’s estranged spouse, objected to his child support offer of approximately $52,000, citing his monthly income. Baumgartner, who has been instructed by a Santa Barbara judge to vacate their shared compound by the end of July, argued that she needs a six-figure sum to support herself and their three children.

In a declaration submitted on Wednesday, Baumgartner’s attorneys asserted that Costner spends “$240,000 per month on himself” and their three children when they are together.

Baumgartner further claimed that when the couple rented out their guest house, it was listed for $65,000 a month, which is less than what Costner is offering for child support.

She emphasized the importance of providing a seamless transition for the children by moving to a residence that matches the lavish lifestyle they are accustomed to.

“They are entitled to have a home that is somewhat comparable to one of the three multi-million-dollar residences which make up the Beach Club Compound,” Baumgartner wrote in a new declaration. “I cannot provide housing and care for the children at anything close to their accustomed lifestyle with the $51,000/mo. Kevin proposes to pay in child support.”

A forensic financial analyst hired by Baumgartner suggested that $217,300 per month in child support would be fair, considering Costner’s income, according to the new filings.

“We believe that $217,300 is the correct figure because, historically, the children have spent far more time with Christine than with Kevin due to Kevin’s out-of-town work schedule,” the documents stated.

Prior to this, Baumgartner accused Costner of offering a low $30,000 per month in child support and leaving her with limited funds as a stay-at-home mom by canceling a credit card.

In the recent filings, Costner explained that he imposed the limits after Baumgartner used the cards without his knowledge, accumulating charges of $45,000 for a Los Angeles-based lawyer and $40,000 for her Santa Barbara-based attorneys.

Spokespersons for Costner and Baumgartner did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

In previous filings, Baumgartner claimed that Costner earned $19 million last year and covered the family’s $6.6 million expenses. After Baumgartner initiated divorce proceedings last month, Costner filed a motion to evict her from their marital home, citing a prenuptial agreement clause that supposedly allowed her 30 days to vacate after divorce proceedings commenced.

The actor from “Yellowstone” stated that he provided his estranged spouse with $1 million for a new house and offered to cover the mortgage, insurance, and taxes for a year, as stated in court documents.

Baumgartner accused Costner of attempting to relocate her and the children from the house before a child support order was established. Costner denied these allegations.