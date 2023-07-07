Scientists Warn that Climate Change is Causing Vision Impairment

A recent study suggests that climate change may be accelerating the rate of blindness.

Researchers from Canada compared rates of vision problems among 1.7 million people across all 50 states in the US.

The study found that individuals living in warmer regions had a nearly 50 percent higher likelihood of experiencing serious vision impairment compared to those in cooler areas.

Exposure to stronger ultraviolet (UV) light can cause damage to the cornea, lens, and retina, as well as increase the risk of irritation and infection.

The experts involved in the study expressed significant concern about these findings in the context of global warming, which has led to a two-degree increase in global average temperatures since the late 1800s.

Esme Fuller-Thomson, a gerontologist at the University of Toronto and co-author of the study, emphasized the importance of monitoring the prevalence of vision impairment among older adults as global temperatures continue to rise.

Scientists suggested that more exposure to sunlight led to further damage from ultraviolet light, raising the risk of vision problems

Dr. Thomson, who also serves as the director of the University of Toronto’s Institute of Life Course Aging, added, “This correlation between vision impairment and average county temperature is deeply concerning. If future research confirms causation, the predicted rise in global temperatures could significantly impact the number of older Americans affected by severe vision impairment, and the associated health and economic burdens.”

The study, published in the journal