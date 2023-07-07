All You Need to Know About Instagram’s New Application ‘Threads’, the Competitor to Twitter

After months of speculation and secrecy, Mark Zuckerberg’s highly anticipated competitor app to Twitter has finally been released. The new app, Threads, serves as a companion to Instagram, the popular photo-sharing network that Zuckerberg’s company, Meta, acquired over a decade ago. Instagram executives are hoping that Threads will not only be a companion app but also dethrone Twitter, leading some tech experts to refer to it as a “Twitter killer.”

Threads enters the scene amidst the intensifying rivalry between Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, who purchased Twitter last year. Musk has been tinkering with Twitter’s algorithm and features, recently imposing limits on the number of tweets users can read, which sparked outrage among users. With Meta’s deep pockets and Instagram’s massive user base of over two billion monthly active users worldwide, Threads has a distinct advantage over other tech companies vying to capitalize on Twitter’s turmoil.

In a post to his Threads account, Zuckerberg expressed his belief that there should be a public conversations app with over one billion users. He criticized Twitter for not fulfilling this opportunity and expressed hopes that Threads would succeed in this endeavor. In fact, within seven hours of its launch, Threads managed to attract 10 million sign-ups.

Musk, on the other hand, was unimpressed by Threads and claimed to have canceled his Instagram account. He suggested that encountering strangers on Twitter was preferable to the artificial contentment of Instagram.

So, what exactly is Threads and how does it work? Developed by Instagram, Threads is an app designed to facilitate real-time, public conversations among users. It also serves as a way to enhance Instagram’s overall functionality as a key app within Meta’s product family. Initially, users are required to have an Instagram account to sign up for Threads, and their Instagram handle serves as their username. Users have the option to import their list of Instagram followers to Threads. Verified Instagram users will also be verified on Threads. Furthermore, users can choose to set their Threads account to be either private or public.

Threads bears a striking resemblance to Twitter in terms of appearance and functionality. Users can post text-based messages to a scrolling feed, where their followers can reply. Additionally, users can share photos and videos on the app. However, there are some notable differences between Threads and Twitter. Threads currently lacks support for direct messaging, a feature that Twitter offers. Instagram has stated that they may consider adding features to Threads based on user feedback and requests.

The idea for Threads originated from Instagram’s efforts to streamline its app in recent years, according to Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram. To avoid cluttering the main Instagram app, Threads was developed as a separate app specifically dedicated to fostering public conversations. The decision to create a new app was driven by the opportunity to challenge Twitter, particularly in light of the changes implemented by Musk and others.

Instagram began its mission to rival Twitter last year. A team of engineers, product managers, and designers at Meta brainstormed ideas for a potential competitor app. This included expanding the rollout of a feature called Instagram Notes, which allows users to share short messages, and exploring a text-focused app utilizing Instagram’s technology. Ultimately, the decision was made to focus on building the messaging app now known as Threads.

Instagram’s ultimate goal is for Threads to seamlessly integrate with other apps within the “Fediverse,” a term used to describe a federated universe of services that share communication protocols. This would enable Threads to operate seamlessly across various platforms, benefitting creators and influencers who wouldn’t have to start from scratch on each app. For instance, if a creator accumulated a significant following on Threads, they could bring those followers with them to other platforms that utilize the same technology. This approach reduces risk for creators and offers more flexibility.

Meta, led by Zuckerberg, has a history of attempting to eliminate social media rivals by copying their features. This competitive strategy does not always yield success, as seen with Facebook’s initial failed attempts to replicate Snapchat’s ephemeral messaging app. Despite this, Meta continues to imitate competitors. In 2020, they launched Reels, a TikTok imitation that focuses on short videos and has gained popularity.

Threads can be downloaded for free from Apple’s App Store and the Google Play store in the United States and approximately 100 other countries. Meta plans to expand availability further. However, Threads will not initially be available in the European Union, one of Meta’s major markets, due to the upcoming implementation of the Digital Markets Act. Meta is awaiting more specific details about the law’s requirements before introducing Threads across the EU.

In conclusion, Threads represents Zuckerberg’s latest attempt to challenge Twitter’s dominance in the realm of public conversations. It offers unique features while drawing inspiration from the established social media giant. With support from Instagram and Meta’s resources, Threads has the potential to become a formidable contender in the crowded social media landscape.

Reference