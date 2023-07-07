Save the Date: Unmissable SM Deals Birthday Extravaganza – Exclusive Flash Deals and Surprises Await from Beloved Brands

This July, get ready for a spectacular celebration as SM Deals commemorates its successful two-year run with a Birthday Blowout. As the ultimate destination for the best discounts, vouchers, and promos from SM malls, SM Deals is pulling out all the stops to bring you an entire month of money-saving deals. Joining in the festivities are top brands in food, fashion, and beauty, making this celebration truly AweSM.

To ensure that you don’t miss out on limited-time offers, keep an eye out for the countdown on the SM Deals website. This will help you stay updated and make the most of the incredible promos that await you.

Throughout the month, SM Deals will be offering exclusive deals and discount vouchers that will be available on the site from Monday to Friday, 9AM to 3PM. One exciting offer is the special voucher code SMDEALSBDAY220OFF for the SM Malls Online app. Simply use this code during checkout to enjoy an additional P220 discount on general merchandise purchases worth at least P1,000. Shop now at trusted mall brands like Watsons, Pet Express, and Forever21 and savor this delightful treat.

In addition to these exclusive deals, there are special promos ranging from P20 discounts to 20% off selected items from SM Deals’ brand partners. Experience the rising homegrown café But First, Coffee and enjoy a P20 discount on orders worth at least P250 from July 1 to 31. Download and present the digital voucher to avail this promo at But First, Coffee branches in SM Center Pasig and SM Mall of Asia. And if you bring your own cup and present your voucher at Barista Coffee Beans in SM Megamall from July 1 to 16, you’ll get 20% off your order. Indulge in their best-selling drinks expertly crafted by coffee connoisseurs for a truly invigorating celebration.

For coffee and pastry enthusiasts, Cinnabon has a delightful Birthday Blowout treat in store. Enjoy 20% off on their Cinna Meals 1 and 2 from July 1 to 31. Cinna Meal 1 includes two Cookies and Cream Minichocobon and two Café Americano, while Cinna Meal 2 offers a combo of two Minibons and two Cappuccinos. Grab these perfect pairings at a discounted price using the exclusive voucher at Cinnabon branches in SM Aura Premier, SM City Baguio, SM City Cagayan De Oro, SM City Clark, SM City Fairview, SM Lanang Premier, SM Mall of Asia, SM Megamall, SM City Mindpro, SM North EDSA, SM City Seaside Cebu, and SM Southmall.

If you’re in need of pampering, Going Straight has got you covered with a 20% discount on Hand Mud Mask, Foot Mud Mask, Hand Paraffin, and Foot Paraffin services from July 1 to 31. Stay tuned for Flash Deals and download the digital voucher to take advantage of this promo at Going Straight Salon branches in SM North Edsa, SM City Bacoor, SM City Molino, and SM City Lipa. You can also visit Amave by Going Straight Salon in SM Megamall and SM City Baguio.

Say goodbye to the hassle of shaving and plucking with Pink Parlour’s Brazilian Wax + V Detox package. Not only will you get an instant hairless bikini area, but your skin will also be left silky smooth, healthy, and rejuvenated. Plus, the package helps exfoliate dead skin cells, reduce bumps, prevent acne, and correct hyperpigmentation around the bikini line. Experience the benefits of this service for only P1,360, a 20% discount from the original price of P1,700. You can also enjoy a 20% discount on their Soft Gel Extension with Gel Polish package. For P2,000, you can flaunt beautiful and durable nails that won’t chip or break easily. The gel material used in this service feels lightweight and comfortable, so you can go about your daily activities without any worries. To avail of these discounted rates, simply download and present the SM Deals exclusive digital voucher at Pink Parlour branches in SM City North Edsa and S Maison until September 30.

Looking to upgrade your eyewear? Executive Optical has got you covered. With the SM Deals Birthday Blowout discount voucher, you can enjoy 20% off select exclusive frames from top designer brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Vera Wang, Zac Posen, Fossil, and Kate Spade. On top of this discount, you’ll also receive free multicoated lenses. This offer is available at all Executive Optical branches in SM Malls throughout the month.

For the little ones and the young at heart, Tom’s World has a special promo to guarantee a fun celebration. With every purchase of 50 tokens, you’ll receive 33 tokens for free. This offer is available at all Tom’s World branches in SM Malls until March 31, 2024. You can also enjoy discounted rates for your favorite recreational activities at SM Skating, SM Bowling, and SM Game Park as part of the SM Deals Birthday Blowout festivities. Until November 30, you can get a two-hour pass from SM Skating and one bowling game at SM Bowling and SM Game Park at 15% off.

As a bonus treat, SM Deals will be giving away surprise birthday presents in the form of gift certificates from various dining and beauty brands. Each week, you can download the surprise gift voucher from the SM Deals website from 4PM to 5PM, Monday to Friday, for a chance to win gift certificates from the featured brand partner of the week. In the first week, lucky winners will receive two pieces of P200 gift certificates from Bo’s Coffee. Keep your eyes peeled for this exciting opportunity!

If you’re feeling lucky, you can also join the SM Deals Anniversary Trivia Giveaway on Twitter. One winner per week will have the chance to win P2,000 worth of SM gift certificates. Just make sure to follow @SMDealsOfficial on Twitter and watch out for a series of tweets with questions about the history and facts about SM Deals from July 17 to 31. Be the first to quote tweet with the correct answer to claim your prize!

Celebrate #2YearsofAweSMDeals with exclusive discounts, promos, and freebies from the SM Deals Birthday Blowout. Discover the best deals in food, tech, and beauty at SM Supermalls nationwide. For more information and updates about this month’s SM Deals Birthday Blowout, visit the SM Deals website and follow their official Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

Reference