Opinion | Indiana Jones, John Williams, and the Subtle Beauty of Silent Music

The iconic music of John Williams accompanies the return of the “Indiana Jones” series. The recognizable “Raiders” theme instantly captivates audiences. However, film music doesn’t always function as expected. Some of the most intricate musical compositions are written for scenes where they are barely audible.

John Williams is widely regarded as America’s most famous living composer and the world’s most celebrated film composer. His famous anthems, such as the fanfare from “Star Wars” and the theme from “E.T.,” are only a fraction of his contribution to audiences’ film experiences. The complexity of writing music for the screen is often overlooked.

As a child, I became fascinated with film music when I received a cassette tape called “Kid Stuff: An Afternoon at the Movies,” featuring John Williams and the Boston Pops. The titles of the tracks, like “Adventures on Earth” and “The Forest Battle,” intrigued me, even though I had not seen the films they were from. The music enthralled me, showcasing its tonal range and depth of expression, comparable to classical composers like Dvorak, Stravinsky, or Bach.

Traditionally, musicologists have categorized film scores separately from classical compositions, emphasizing the soundtrack’s ability to enhance visuals without being intrusive. However, I believe this categorization undermines the artistry of composing for movies. The craft of film composing stands on par with directing, cinematography, and classical compositions. John Williams, currently composing at the age of 91, exemplifies this art form.

To fully appreciate film music, one must turn off the visuals and listen. Throughout the “Indiana Jones” films, John Williams has incorporated innovative techniques to create memorable music that is often barely heard. Scoring action set pieces, such as chases and fights, poses significant compositional challenges. For example, in the rolling-boulder scene in “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” the music must be loud and aggressive to cut through the chaos. John Williams achieved this by having the trumpet section of the London Symphony Orchestra play in their most piercing register.

Another example is the mine cart chase cue in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.” The music whirls through multiple themes and idioms with split-second precision, accompanying Indiana’s daring escape. The scene is filled with screeching wheels and the character’s shrieks, making it difficult to hear the intricacies of the music.

Film scoring presents a central paradox: some of the most impressive and complex music is often buried under booming sound effects or overshadowed by the action on screen. Our attention as viewers is directed away from the technical artistry of the music. However, composers like John Williams navigate this challenge by employing recognizable tactics, such as ostinato patterns, dissonant chords, and contrapuntal techniques.

The technique of tightly synchronizing visual events with musical gestures, known as Mickey Mousing, has been reassessed as a mark of exceptional craftsmanship. It can captivate listeners’ attention and enhance dramatic investment. John Williams expertly utilizes this technique, as demonstrated in the famous fistfight scene from “Raiders,” where the orchestra accents the blows, creating an irruptive, syncopated composition.

Crafting a traditional melody that aligns perfectly with on-screen action is another remarkable feat. The train chase scene in “Last Crusade” exemplifies this, with its infectiously tuneful cue, which “Family Guy” even parodied for its melodiousness.

Film composers face the challenge of writing dramatically apt and musically complex underscore for scenes in which attention is fiercely divided. John Williams embraces this challenge and continually pushes the boundaries of film music, enriching cinematic experiences for audiences worldwide.

Reference