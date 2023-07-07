Revealing Britons’ Kitchen Skills and Blunders: Deliveroo Dinner Parties and Egg Overcooking

Boiling an egg is considered a basic cooking skill, but recent research reveals that a significant number of Britons struggle with this simple task. Despite rating themselves as excellent or very good cooks, a third of individuals lack confidence in the kitchen, with some even relying on looking up recipes for every meal. Surprisingly, a quarter of participants have never boiled an egg or know how to. This data comes from Waitrose’s 2023 Cooking Report, which surveyed over 4,000 UK adults.

For novice cooks, eggs are often recommended as a starting point. Delia Smith, a renowned chef and author, included them on the cover of her beginner’s cookbook, “How to Cook”. She advises aspiring cooks to begin with eggs if they want to learn how to cook. However, the survey showed that less than a fifth of respondents have made a salad dressing, and only about half have baked a Victoria sponge cake, despite the popularity of baking shows like The Great British Bake Off.

On the other hand, some individuals possess advanced culinary skills. Nearly a tenth of the participants have attempted to make a challenging consommé, while a similar number have wielded a kitchen blowtorch. However, all hope is not lost for struggling chefs, as the report predicts that 2023 will be the “year of the microwave”. The microwave was named as the most essential kitchen gadget, surpassing trendy air fryers and slow cookers in popularity.

Microwaves’ appeal lies in their ability to cook food quickly, which is especially valuable given rising energy costs. Waitrose’s sister company, John Lewis, has experienced a 13% increase in microwave sales compared to the previous year. Additionally, searches for “microwave meals” on Waitrose’s website have surged by over 70%.

Waitrose’s executive chef, Martyn Lee, believes that microwaves have been unfairly overlooked. He argues that they can do much more than simply heat a cup of coffee, citing the ability to make a great sponge cake in one. Lee emphasizes the enjoyment of the microwave’s distinct sound, known as the “pinging” sound. Furthermore, when reheating leftovers in a microwave, individuals can experience a taste sensation called “kokumi” or “long taste”. This sensation refers to the enhanced flavors that develop in food after it’s had time to simmer or stew.

In terms of dinner party etiquette, the survey also revealed a shift away from formalities. Many participants considered the term “dinner party” old-fashioned and preferred to use the phrase “having people round”. Menus are becoming more casual as well, with starters often being replaced by sharing platters and dips. Interestingly, a significant portion of respondents (about one in seven) admitted to regularly hosting a “Deliveroo dinner party”, where they order takeaways to feed their guests.

