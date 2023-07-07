Quebec Expressway campers issued ultimatum, objection raised by man as ‘unfair’

Residents living beneath the Ville-Marie Expressway in Quebec have received a firm directive to vacate their premises. Transports Quebec has issued an eviction notice to the inhabitants of the tent city, giving them until July 11 to leave and clean up the camp.

Jacko Stuben, who has resided under the overpass for the past decade, expressed his discontent, stating, “This time they’re asking us to leave for good. It’s an unfair situation.” Stuben has been tirelessly packing up his belongings, ensuring that he takes all the necessary items with him. “We are making a trolley and we are taking all the important stuff,” he explained.

The eviction comes as a result of a recent ruling by the Quebec court of appeal, concluding a lengthy legal battle between the camp residents and the Ministry of Transport. The ministry has been attempting to evict the residents since November in order to carry out repair work on the overpass.

David Chapman, the head of Resilience Montreal, an organization assisting the group, expressed his relief at the additional two weeks provided by the judge to issue the ruling. Chapman further revealed that most of the approximately 15 residents have applied for housing, but only two have secured a spot thus far.

Chapman is urging the city to establish an interim solution, such as a designated area for temporary camping or the provision of a hotel by authorities. He emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety and well-being of the residents, as seeking alternative locations could potentially expose them to danger and impede communication with regards to finalizing their housing arrangements.

Transports Quebec declined an interview request by Global News, while Catherine Cadotte, a spokesperson for Mayor Valerie Plante, emphasized the city’s commitment to supporting organizations working to assist individuals experiencing homelessness, but also emphasized that encampments are not a sustainable or safe solution.

Cadotte highlighted the safety concerns posed by encampments and the presence of flammable materials, recounting a recent fire incident in the Ville-Marie borough. She stated, “We say and repeat that it’s essential to find safe alternatives to encampments and that necessarily involves going through the services, shelters, and social housing with community support. Our priority is to get vulnerable people closer to social workers and specialized resources.”

Despite these concerns, individuals like 70-year-old Michel Campbell are apprehensive about the approaching deadline, which happens to coincide with his birthday. Campbell ironically quipped, “It’s a nice gift.”

