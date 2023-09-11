Renowned Scientist Behind Dolly the Sheep Dies at 79: Prof. Sir Ian Wilmut’s Legacy Shaped by Groundbreaking Cloning Research and Parkinson’s Battle

Scientist Who Cloned Dolly the Sheep, Professor Sir Ian Wilmut, Passes Away at 79

Professor Sir Ian Wilmut, renowned for leading the team that successfully cloned Dolly the Sheep, has died at the age of 79. His death comes five years after he announced his diagnosis with Parkinson’s disease, a condition for which Dolly offered hope in finding a cure. Dolly, the first mammal to be cloned from an adult cell, was unveiled by Sir Ian in 1997, revolutionizing thinking in the scientific community and paving the way for potential stem-cell treatments for degenerative diseases like Parkinson’s.

Described as a titan in the scientific world, Sir Ian’s passing has left a void in the field. The University of Edinburgh’s principal and vice-chancellor, Professor Sir Peter Mathieson, expressed deep sadness at the news. He acknowledged Sir Ian’s significant contributions to science and highlighted how the breakthrough of cloning Dolly the Sheep continues to drive advancements in regenerative medicine.

Dolly’s Legacy: The Nottingham Dollies

Dolly may have died prematurely at the age of six, but her legacy lived on through her clone sisters. Four more sheep, named Debbie, Denise, Dianna, and Daisy, were derived from the same batch of cells as Dolly and were considered her clone sisters upon their birth in 2007. These sheep, known as the “Nottingham Dollies,” were part of an experiment to study the long-term health effects of cloning. Although they lived to the age of 10, equivalent to around 70 human years, they were euthanized in 2017 due to the lack of scientific merit in keeping them alive.

Sir Ian’s Impact and Parkinson’s Diagnosis

Sir Ian Wilmut’s achievements in cloning Dolly the Sheep solidified his position as a scientific trailblazer. In a BBC interview, he revealed his Parkinson’s diagnosis, expressing both acceptance and disappointment. Despite the disease shortening his life and affecting its quality, Sir Ian remained optimistic and focused on making a meaningful impact within the scientific community.

Professor Bruce Whitelaw, director of the Roslin Institute, paid tribute to Sir Ian and emphasized the positive influence Dolly had on society’s engagement with science. The breakthrough birth of Dolly opened doors to countless applications in animal and human biology research.

Parkinson’s Disease and Stem Cell Research

Parkinson’s disease is a degenerative condition that presents various symptoms, such as muscle stiffness, slow movements, loss of smell, and involuntary shaking. While treatments are available to manage the symptoms, there is no cure or way to halt the progression of the disease.

Dolly’s 20th anniversary in 2016 served as a reminder that widespread use of stem cell treatments for conditions like Parkinson’s is still decades away. Sir Ian admitted that initial enthusiasm for revolutionary stem cell therapies may have been misguided. However, Dolly’s existence laid the foundation for significant advancements in stem cell research. The same cell reprogramming technique used to clone Dolly enabled scientists to generate induced pluripotent stem cells from adult human skin cells, furthering progress in the field.

The Creation of Dolly the Sheep

Dolly’s creation was truly a scientific milestone. Born on July 5, 1996, at the Roslin Institute in Edinburgh, she became the first mammal to be cloned from an adult cell. Sir Ian openly acknowledged the role of luck in Dolly’s successful cloning, as she was the sole survivor out of 277 cloning attempts. Dolly’s creation involved transferring the nucleus of an adult cell into an unfertilized egg cell with its own nucleus removed. An electric shock triggered cell division and embryo generation, which was then implanted into a surrogate mother’s womb. Dolly’s groundbreaking existence had a profound impact on society’s perception of science and reshaped the possibilities within animal and human biology research.