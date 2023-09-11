Discover the Growing Trend: Small American Towns Opting to Disband Police Forces

Multiple small towns across America have chosen to disband their police units in recent years due to a staffing and budgeting crisis. This shortage can be attributed to a combination of factors, including the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the widespread criticism of law enforcement following the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. The resulting Black Lives Matter protests led to a demonization of police forces throughout the country, with calls to “defund the police.” According to a new report released by the Associated Press, at least 12 towns have dissolved their police departments and instead transferred their law enforcement responsibilities to their county sheriff, a neighboring town, or state police.

In the town of Goodhue, Minnesota, Police Chief Josh Smith was forced to disband his small department after failing to fill vacancies. Smith warned that without improvements in pay and benefits, attracting new officers would be impossible. When no changes had been made by August, Smith and the remaining officers resigned. Goodhue resident Taylor Buck expressed concern that the national attention could lead to an increase in crime, and attributed the departure of officers to both low pay and broader societal issues. Buck acknowledged that becoming a police officer is a challenging and often unappreciated job.

For now, the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office will assist with law enforcement duties, and discussions are underway with the city council for future plans. Sheriff Marty Kelly, who is facing his own hiring shortages, described the situation as alarming and stated that they were not alone in facing these challenges. According to a survey by the Police Executive Research Forum, officer resignations increased by 47 percent compared to the previous year, while retirements rose by 19 percent. However, it’s important to note that the survey represents only a fraction of law enforcement agencies nationwide and may not be fully representative.

In addition to officers leaving the force, there is also a shortage of young people seeking to become police officers. PERF executive director Chuck Wexler noted that fewer individuals are applying for these positions, while more officers are retiring or resigning. This shortage is a nationwide issue affecting police departments across the country.

Other towns, such as Morris in Minnesota and Limestone in Maine, have also disbanded their police departments due to staffing shortages and a lack of qualified applicants. These towns have transferred their law enforcement responsibilities to the county sheriff’s office and state police respectively.

In Washburn, Illinois, the disbandment of the village’s police department did not lead to any noticeable changes in crime statistics, according to town leaders. The village opted to disband the department due to difficulties in finding qualified part-time police help, as well as the financial implications of a state crime-reform bill. Washburn’s village board approved the decision, acknowledging that relying on the sheriff’s office for patrols had been considered for the past three decades.

Similarly, in Lott, Texas, the small town dissolved its police department due to financial constraints. The town could no longer afford to employ two officers and two other employees. County deputies now handle law enforcement duties in Lott, and the mayor reported that there had been no complaints since the department’s closure. It was projected that the police department would have cost the city an additional $256,222 in 2022, and eliminating it allowed the city to avoid further financial strain.

While small towns have chosen to disband their police departments, major cities have also seen reductions in police budgets as a result of the defund police movement. According to a report, advocacy groups have successfully campaigned for over $840 million in direct cuts and at least $160 million in investments in community services. The city of Austin, in particular, experienced a significant budget cut of $150 million following its own scandal involving the shooting of an unarmed black man.

In conclusion, a staffing and budgeting crisis has led multiple small towns across America to disband their police departments. Although this decision has been met with mixed reactions, with some towns reporting little impact on crime rates, the shortage of officers and the lack of qualified applicants continue to be pressing issues. This trend has also been seen in major cities, where reductions in police budgets have occurred due to demands to defund the police. While the long-term implications of these changes are yet to be fully understood, it is clear that the future of law enforcement in many communities remains uncertain. U.S. President Joe Biden has emphasized the need to fund the police, acknowledging that they have multiple responsibilities beyond traditional law enforcement roles.

