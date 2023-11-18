Public Discontent Grows as Netanyahu Stands Alone in Israeli Wartime Leadership | Israel-Palestine Conflict

Family marches from Tel Aviv to Benjamin Netanyahu’s Jerusalem residence as Israeli captives remain in Gaza, causing the embattled prime minister to see his popularity sink to an all-time low. Netanyahu’s struggles have escalated since October 7, when Hamas fighters launched an assault on southern Israel resulting in massive casualties and devastating consequences. The public, along with many critics within his own party, have voiced their outrage over the prime minister’s handling of the crisis.

Seemingly uninterested in the fate of more than 200 captives held in Gaza, Netanyahu’s refusal to negotiate a larger deal for a ceasefire in exchange for the release of hostages has been met with widespread condemnation. As international pressure mounts, even within the United States, Netanyahu’s grip on political power appears to be slipping. The rift within his party and with key allies signals potential doom for Netanyahu, who faces a sharp decline in public and governmental support.

Despite the emboldening of opposition figures and rivals, the path ahead remains uncertain, with the costly war effort incurring a daily financial toll on the Israeli economy and mounting public discontent. As Netanyahu grapples with the aftermath of the devastating war, the prospect of political survival seems increasingly grim, yet unfathomably, the resilient leader may still manage to navigate another unforeseen reemergence.

