Porsche, the Leading German Auto Manufacturer, Considers Establishing Localized SUV Assembly Plant in India for Enhanced Market Reach

German Automobile Giant Porsche May Set Up SUV Assembling Plant In India

According to a recent report, German car maker Porsche is considering setting up a plant in India to assemble its SUVs. This decision comes in response to the positive feedback the company has received for its Cayenne model. Porsche launched the facelifted versions of the Cayenne SUV and Cayenne Coupe in July, further cementing its interest in the Indian market.

A senior Porsche official revealed that the company is eager to establish a strong presence in the Indian automobile market. Assembling the cars locally instead of importing them directly would provide tax benefits and help reduce costs. Currently, cars costing over Rs 33 lakh attract a 100% import duty, while those priced below this threshold incur a 70% import duty. In addition to these charges, companies also have to pay 15-35% taxes on importing car components and parts.

Porsche’s sales in India have already seen a significant increase of 64% in 2022. The company sold 779 cars in the country this year, with the Cayenne model accounting for 390 of them. Porsche currently manufactures its cars in Germany and Slovakia, while models like Macan, Cayenne, and Panamera are sold in India at prices ranging from Rs 88 lakh to Rs 1.84 crore (ex-showroom).

In July, Porsche India launched the facelifted versions of the 2023 Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe in India. These SUVs boast impressive features, including the ability to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 6 seconds and a top speed of 248 kmph. In the Indian market, they will be competing with popular models like Range Rover Sport, Audi Q8, and Mercedes-Benz GLE. Prior to the launch, Porsche showcased the updated Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe at a private event for its dealership network.

The base variants of the 2023 Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe facelift come equipped with a more powerful engine compared to the current models. They feature a 3.0-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine, producing 348 bhp power and 500Nm of peak torque. The transmission is an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The company claims that these engine configurations enable the Cayenne to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 6 seconds and reach a top speed of 248 kmph. The Cayenne Coupe, on the other hand, can achieve 0 to 100 kmph in just 5.7 seconds. The higher variant of the car may come with a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine, generating 467 bhp power and 600 Nm peak torque.

To stay updated with the latest news and updates, don’t forget to subscribe to our newsletter.

Reference