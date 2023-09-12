Now Armed and Dangerous: Escaped Murderer on the Loose

Convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante escaped from Pennsylvania’s Chester County Prison on August 31. Despite numerous sightings, he has not yet been recaptured. ABC News reports that as of Monday afternoon, there was no longer a defined search area for the manhunt, although Cavalcante was believed to still be in the county. CBS News states that by Monday night, police revealed he had armed himself with a stolen rifle. Early Tuesday morning, police were actively searching for him in South Coventry Township and had instructed residents to shelter in place and secure their homes. Pennsylvania State Police were providing updates on X. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, he was last seen shirtless and wearing blue pants.

Fox 29 sources reveal that Cavalcante broke into an East Nantmeal Township home on Monday night to steal the rifle. The homeowner fired at him seven times. Earlier on Monday, police defended the search, citing complex terrain as a challenge in capturing Cavalcante. The AP reports that Cavalcante’s sister, who is in the US with an expired visa, refused to cooperate with the search for her brother and has been detained for deportation. (Read more Pennsylvania stories.)





