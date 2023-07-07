Phibsborough, Dublin 7 Boasts a Charming Red Brick Period Building

Situated on the highly sought-after No24 Shandon Drive in Dublin 7’s Phibsborough neighborhood, this three-bedroom red brick house offers both convenience and seclusion. With its close proximity to the village and serene views overlooking the Shandon Pitch and Putt club, this period home provides a perfect balance.

Upon entering, you’ll be greeted by a porch and entrance hall, leading to two sizable reception rooms. Downstairs also features a compact kitchen, while the upstairs boasts three bedrooms and a bathroom. The backyard is spacious enough to accommodate an extension without sacrificing outdoor living space.

However, it’s worth noting that the house maintains its original layout, resulting in a small kitchen compared to modern standards. Prospective buyers may want to prioritize upgrading this area. Additionally, the outdated olive-colored bathroom from the 1970s may need a makeover. The house has a G BER rating and lacks a proper heating system, requiring some investment.

On the bright side, this property presents a blank canvas. It has already been stripped down, exposing all its original features, including a beautiful tiled path in the garden, stained glass in the front door, timber floors, period chimney pieces in the reception rooms, and cast-iron fireplaces in the bedrooms. The house embodies sought-after red brick architecture, and its central location is perfect for professionals working in the city center.

The asking price for this charming residence is €575,000. To bring it up to standard, a quick renovation could involve knocking down the wall between the rear reception room and kitchen to create a spacious kitchen/dining area. Other necessary improvements include sanding and varnishing the floors, repainting the walls, and installing a new bathroom. Depending on the chosen fixtures, a budget of around €30,000 should suffice.

The property offers a generous backyard and neighboring homes have previously extended theirs, making it a viable option for future expansions. To pursue this route, a budget of at least €150,000 would be necessary for both extension and upgrade. Alternatively, the attic presents an opportunity for conversion at a cost ranging from €18,000 to €25,000.

Once renovated, this period property provides a flexible and adaptable space for a young family. Its proximity to schools, the city center, TUD, and the Phoenix Park is advantageous. The Shandon community is renowned for its strong sense of camaraderie, demonstrated by annual street parties that cater to residents’ desires for a safe and friendly environment for children.

Interested parties can visit No24 during the viewing hours tomorrow from 11am to 11.30am with DNG (01) 830 0989. However, it’s important to note that significant interest is expected due to the property’s desirability in this popular neighborhood.

