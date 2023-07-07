Coca-Cola HBC Ups Annual Earnings Outlook

Coca-Cola HBC Boosts Profit Expectations Following Strong First-Half Performance
- Victoria Scholar: Coca-Cola HBC is defying negative market trends
- The company now predicts a 9 to 12% growth in underlying earnings for 2023
- Coca-Cola HBC shares surge and become the top riser on the FTSE 100 Index
Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (HBC) has raised its profit guidance for the year after a strong performance in the first half. The FTSE 100-listed bottler now expects organic earnings before interest and tax to grow by 9 to 12% in 2023. Previously, it had predicted a profit range of -3% to 3%. The improved outlook is attributed to a stronger-than-expected finish to the first half, along with a very good performance overall in the previous month.
Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company has upgraded its annual profits guidance as it continued to benefit from price hikes and strong demand for its drinks
The company also reaffirmed its mid-term forecasts for 2024 and beyond, projecting 6 to 7% organic revenue growth and an average organic underlying earnings margin expansion of 20 to 40 basis points per year.
Coca-Cola HBC shares rose 4.5% to £23.58, making them the top performer on the FTSE 100 Index. The company’s share price has increased by over a fifth since the beginning of 2023, driven by price hikes that have offset rising energy and commodity costs. Coca-Cola HBC has experienced stronger sales in both established and developing markets, particularly in the sparkling, energy, and coffee drink categories
